Box: Fox 49, De Soto 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Fox
|21
|21
|0
|7
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-4
|0-2
|75/19
|188/47
|Fox
|6-1
|0-0
|232/58
|117/29
First Quarter
F: Brock Inman 19 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 10:05
F: Brock Inman 1 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 3:47
F: Brock Inman 22 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:47
Second Quarter
F: Grant Gibson 3 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 8:12
F: Jahaud Thompson 52 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 5:01
F: Grant Gibson 2 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:59
Third Quarter
D: Levi Fischer 10 pass from Ethan Reissing (Bradley Hunt kick), 2:43
Fourth Quarter
F: Grant Gibson 10 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 10:57
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.