Box: Fox 49, De Soto 7
Box: Fox 49, De Soto 7

1234Final
De Soto00707
Fox21210749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-40-275/19188/47
Fox6-10-0232/58117/29

First Quarter

F: Brock Inman 19 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 10:05

F: Brock Inman 1 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 3:47

F: Brock Inman 22 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:47

Second Quarter

F: Grant Gibson 3 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 8:12

F: Jahaud Thompson 52 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 5:01

F: Grant Gibson 2 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:59

Third Quarter

D: Levi Fischer 10 pass from Ethan Reissing (Bradley Hunt kick), 2:43

Fourth Quarter

F: Grant Gibson 10 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 10:57

