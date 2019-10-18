Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Seckman0146626
Fox14207041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-51-3113/19139/23
Fox6-23-0204/34151/25

First Quarter

F: Chase Maxey 13 run (Brock Inman kick), 10:58

F: Chase Maxey 31 run (Brock Inman kick), 3:35

Second Quarter

F: Carson Elwood 1 run (Brock Inman kick), 9:46

F: Brock Inman 2 run (Brock Inman kick), 5:21

S: Anthony Chellew 25 run ( kick), 4:51

F: Brock Inman 3 run (kick failed), 1:10

S: Luckas Salsman 32 pass from Joe Stuckmeyer ( kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

F: Luke Pisoni 55 pass from Brock Inman (Brock Inman kick), 10:12

S: Luckas Salsman 5 run (kick failed), 3:39

Fourth Quarter

S: Luckas Salsman 3 run (run failed), 1:34

