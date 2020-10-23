Box: Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|Final
|Rock Bridge
|0
|14
|7
|0
|0
|21
|Francis Howell
|7
|7
|0
|7
|6
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|5-3
|4-1
|281/35
|261/33
|Francis Howell
|7-1
|4-0
|352/44
|165/21
First Quarter
F: Jackson Hetzel 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 5:53
Second Quarter
R: Nathan Dent 4 run (Jack Bower kick), 11:56
F: Reid Weber 35 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 9:47
R: Payton Messer 5 run (Jack Bower kick), 3:22
Third Quarter
R: Payton Messer 45 pass from Nathan Dent (Jack Bower kick), 7:47
Fourth Quarter
F: Jack Meyer 2 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:18
First Overtime
F: Alex Pipes 2 run (not attempted), 0:00
