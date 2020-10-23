 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21
Box: Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21

1234OT1Final
Rock Bridge01470021
Francis Howell7707627
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rock Bridge5-34-1281/35261/33
Francis Howell7-14-0352/44165/21

First Quarter

F: Jackson Hetzel 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 5:53

Second Quarter

R: Nathan Dent 4 run (Jack Bower kick), 11:56

F: Reid Weber 35 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 9:47

R: Payton Messer 5 run (Jack Bower kick), 3:22

Third Quarter

R: Payton Messer 45 pass from Nathan Dent (Jack Bower kick), 7:47

Fourth Quarter

F: Jack Meyer 2 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:18

First Overtime

F: Alex Pipes 2 run (not attempted), 0:00

