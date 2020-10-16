 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 41, Timberland 13
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 41, Timberland 13

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Timberland007613
Francis Howell2177641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland2-51-3115/16225/32
Francis Howell6-14-0325/46144/21

First Quarter

F: Jackson Hetzel 24 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 9:19

F: Brady Hultman 3 run (Josh Deal kick), 5:10

F: Jackson Hetzel 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 2:43

Second Quarter

F: Alex Pipes 2 run (Josh Deal kick), 8:41

Third Quarter

F: Dane Mohrmann 14 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:24

T: Caden Frey 14 pass from AJ Raines (AJ Raines kick), 3:02

Fourth Quarter

F: Kendall Gurley 17 pass from Alex Pipes (kick failed), 8:13

T: Travis Reeves 50 pass from Josh Arndt (kick failed), 0:55

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports