Box: Francis Howell 41, Timberland 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|0
|0
|7
|6
|13
|Francis Howell
|21
|7
|7
|6
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|2-5
|1-3
|115/16
|225/32
|Francis Howell
|6-1
|4-0
|325/46
|144/21
First Quarter
F: Jackson Hetzel 24 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 9:19
F: Brady Hultman 3 run (Josh Deal kick), 5:10
F: Jackson Hetzel 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 2:43
Second Quarter
F: Alex Pipes 2 run (Josh Deal kick), 8:41
Third Quarter
F: Dane Mohrmann 14 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:24
T: Caden Frey 14 pass from AJ Raines (AJ Raines kick), 3:02
Fourth Quarter
F: Kendall Gurley 17 pass from Alex Pipes (kick failed), 8:13
T: Travis Reeves 50 pass from Josh Arndt (kick failed), 0:55
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.