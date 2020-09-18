Box: Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt West 7

|1
|Final
|Francis Howell
|14
|14
|14
|0
|42
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|2-1
|1-0
|133/44
|61/20
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-3
|0-1
|31/10
|121/40
First Quarter
FH: Dane Mohrmann 2 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:03
FH: Kendall Gurley 81 interception (Josh Deal kick), 4:27
Second Quarter
FH: Dane Mohrmann 23 run (Josh Deal kick), 3:20
FH: Quincy Morris 37 interception (Josh Deal kick), 2:17
Third Quarter
FH: Alex Pipes 22 run (Josh Deal kick), 7:25
FH: Alex Pipes 23 run (Josh Deal kick), 3:42
Fourth Quarter
FZW: Kyle Nunn 17 run (Mike Ludwig kick), 4:21
