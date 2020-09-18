 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt West 7
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt West 7

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Francis Howell141414042
Fort Zumwalt West00077
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell2-11-0133/4461/20
Fort Zumwalt West0-30-131/10121/40

First Quarter

FH: Dane Mohrmann 2 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:03

FH: Kendall Gurley 81 interception (Josh Deal kick), 4:27

Second Quarter

FH: Dane Mohrmann 23 run (Josh Deal kick), 3:20

FH: Quincy Morris 37 interception (Josh Deal kick), 2:17

Third Quarter

FH: Alex Pipes 22 run (Josh Deal kick), 7:25

FH: Alex Pipes 23 run (Josh Deal kick), 3:42

Fourth Quarter

FZW: Kyle Nunn 17 run (Mike Ludwig kick), 4:21

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports