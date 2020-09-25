 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 57, Troy Buchanan 28
1234Final
Troy Buchanan0714728
Francis Howell21227757
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan3-21-1150/30120/24
Francis Howell3-12-0190/3889/18

First Quarter

F: Quincy Morris 35 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 11:26

F: Dane Mohrmann 39 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:26

F: Jackson Hetzel 11 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 4:09

Second Quarter

F: Dane Mohrmann 5 run (Jack Meyer pass from Josh Deal), 10:20

T: Kayden Ulhmeyer 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 5:20

F: Dane Mohrmann 47 run (Josh Deal kick), 4:34

F: Dane Mohrmann 1 run (Josh Deal kick), 0:40

Third Quarter

T: Austin Wenzel 60 run (Mason Gessert kick), 5:07

F: Quincy Morris 95 kickoff return (Josh Deal kick), 4:54

T: Nick Bova 73 run (Mason Gessert kick), 3:13

Fourth Quarter

F: Jesse Versheldon 35 pass from Booker Simmons (Josh Deal kick), 11:15

T: Austin Wenzel 59 run (Mason Gessert kick), 1:16

