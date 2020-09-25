Box: Francis Howell 57, Troy Buchanan 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|7
|14
|7
|28
|Francis Howell
|21
|22
|7
|7
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|3-2
|1-1
|150/30
|120/24
|Francis Howell
|3-1
|2-0
|190/38
|89/18
First Quarter
F: Quincy Morris 35 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 11:26
F: Dane Mohrmann 39 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:26
F: Jackson Hetzel 11 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 4:09
Second Quarter
F: Dane Mohrmann 5 run (Jack Meyer pass from Josh Deal), 10:20
T: Kayden Ulhmeyer 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 5:20
F: Dane Mohrmann 47 run (Josh Deal kick), 4:34
F: Dane Mohrmann 1 run (Josh Deal kick), 0:40
Third Quarter
T: Austin Wenzel 60 run (Mason Gessert kick), 5:07
F: Quincy Morris 95 kickoff return (Josh Deal kick), 4:54
T: Nick Bova 73 run (Mason Gessert kick), 3:13
Fourth Quarter
F: Jesse Versheldon 35 pass from Booker Simmons (Josh Deal kick), 11:15
T: Austin Wenzel 59 run (Mason Gessert kick), 1:16
