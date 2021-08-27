 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 17, Fort Zumwalt East 15
1234Final
Francis Howell Central7010017
Fort Zumwalt East007815
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central1-00-017/1715/15
Fort Zumwalt East0-10-015/1517/17

First Quarter

FHC: Will Thomas 33 pass from Nick Ortinau (Liam Stover kick), 9:01

Third Quarter

FHC: Liam Stover 25 FG, 8:18

FZE: EJ Johnson 6 run (Tim Franklin kick), 3:48

FHC: Nick Ortinau 4 run (Liam Stover kick), 0:55

Fourth Quarter

FZE: EJ Johnson 17 run (EJ Johnson run), 9:03

