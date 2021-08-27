Box: Francis Howell Central 17, Fort Zumwalt East 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|7
|0
|10
|0
|17
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|7
|8
|15
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|1-0
|0-0
|17/17
|15/15
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0-1
|0-0
|15/15
|17/17
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|7
|0
|10
|0
|17
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|7
|8
|15
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|1-0
|0-0
|17/17
|15/15
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0-1
|0-0
|15/15
|17/17
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.