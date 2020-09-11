 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 20, Francis Howell North 7
1234Final
Francis Howell North07007
Francis Howell Central0601420
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-20-07/453/26
Francis Howell Central2-10-066/3356/28

Second Quarter

FHC: Kaden Hart 2 run (run failed), 9:07

FHN: Scott Oelze 21 pass from Marshall Swope (Marshall Hines kick), 1:16

Fourth Quarter

FHC: Dominick Slivinski 4 run (Aidan Hernandez pass from Dominick Slivinski), 10:51

FHC: Parker Frye 61 run (run failed), 5:04

