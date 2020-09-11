Box: Francis Howell Central 20, Francis Howell North 7

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-2
|0-0
|7/4
|53/26
|Francis Howell Central
|2-1
|0-0
|66/33
|56/28
Second Quarter
FHC: Kaden Hart 2 run (run failed), 9:07
FHN: Scott Oelze 21 pass from Marshall Swope (Marshall Hines kick), 1:16
Fourth Quarter
FHC: Dominick Slivinski 4 run (Aidan Hernandez pass from Dominick Slivinski), 10:51
FHC: Parker Frye 61 run (run failed), 5:04
