Box: Francis Howell Central 45, Fort Zumwalt East 13 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1234FinalFort Zumwalt East076013Francis Howell Central10721745 People are also reading… Couple preserves a unique 1904 World’s Fair home in CWE Southeast Missouri family files lawsuit over Tyson plant closure Downtown St. Louis hotel with World’s Fair mural is set for renovation and rebranding Cardinals' problems go much deeper than Pirates dunking on them, 11-1, in rookie's debut 5 high school boys soccer players to watch this fall Teen charged as an adult in Lincoln County crash that killed 3 students Hold off on pruning boxwoods, yews and burning bushes Tipsheet: Blue Jays dump DeJong, Cardinals go into Winn-now mode ‘Not how I wanted to go out’: Can Adam Wainwright’s quest for 200 revive fuming Cardinals? Where Drew Rom's bumpy MLB debut took a detour, inviting Cardinals to wonder 'what if' Rural residents rally against meatpacking waste facility in mid-Missouri Missouri governor blasts St. Louis mayor’s proposed gun ban How the Cardinals’ Andrew Knizner relaunched his swing with Wiffle Ball, ‘Nanny Two-Step’ Intentionally caused explosion killed Wagner chief Prigozhin, US officials say; Putin breaks silence 5 high school softball players to watch this fall OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg 0 Comments Tags 08-25-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No. 4: Washington's Ryan Jostes was destined to play football at Mizzou Washington offensive tackle Ryan Jostes is No. 4 on the 2023 Post-Dispatch Super 30 preseason football recruiting countdown. No. 1: Lifelong lessons build path to greatness for SLUH’s Ryan Wingo SLUH receiver Ryan Wingo is No. 1 on the 2023 Post-Dispatch Super 30 preseason football recruiting countdown. No. 1 large school: East St. Louis has tools to retain state championship The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown concludes with East St. Louis at No. 1. No. 3: Oregon was a perfect fit for Hazelwood Central defensive lineman Tionne Gray Hazelwood Central defensive lineman Tionne Gray is No. 3 on the 2023 Post-Dispatch Super 30 preseason football recruiting countdown. No. 3 large school: Francis Howell aims for repeat of Class 5 championship Francis Howell is No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown.