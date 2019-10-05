Red October special: Subscribe now
1234Final
Francis Howell10071431
Fort Zumwalt West0100010
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell5-13-0217/36101/17
Fort Zumwalt West4-22-1161/27130/22

First Quarter

FH: Jackson Hetzel 23 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 7:21

FH: Josh Deal 35 FG, 1:48

Second Quarter

FZW: Chris Kerr 4 pass from Jake Murphy (Matt Lange kick), 9:27

FZW: Matt Lange 32 FG, 1:30

Third Quarter

FH: Gideon Niboh 59 run (Josh Deal kick), 7:10

Fourth Quarter

FH: Gideon Niboh 35 run (Josh Deal kick), 9:48

FH: Gideon Niboh 5 run (Josh Deal kick), 5:34

