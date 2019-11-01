|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|14
|21
|9
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|3-7
|1-4
|163/16
|332/33
|Francis Howell
|9-1
|5-0
|378/38
|129/13
First Quarter
FH: Gideon Niboh 14 run (Josh Deal kick), 8:21
FH: Brett Norfleet 12 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
FH: Gideon Niboh 52 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 7:40
FH: Gideon Niboh 13 run (Josh Deal kick), 4:13
FH: Parker Florea 15 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 2:50
Third Quarter
FH: safety, 9:17
FH: Gideon Niboh 5 run (Josh Deal kick), 4:38