1234Final
Francis Howell Central00000
Francis Howell14219044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central3-71-4163/16332/33
Francis Howell9-15-0378/38129/13

First Quarter

FH: Gideon Niboh 14 run (Josh Deal kick), 8:21

FH: Brett Norfleet 12 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

FH: Gideon Niboh 52 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 7:40

FH: Gideon Niboh 13 run (Josh Deal kick), 4:13

FH: Parker Florea 15 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 2:50

Third Quarter

FH: safety, 9:17

FH: Gideon Niboh 5 run (Josh Deal kick), 4:38

