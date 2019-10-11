BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234Final
Francis Howell North00077
Francis Howell21147648
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-50-3141/24220/37
Francis Howell5-13-0217/36101/17

First Quarter

FH: Gideon Niboh 64 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:07

FH: Jackson Hetzel 35 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 8:31

FH: Gideon Niboh 3 run (Josh Deal kick), 6:02

Second Quarter

FH: Gideon Niboh 68 run (Josh Deal kick), 7:22

FH: Bennett Green 4 run (Josh Deal kick), 2:33

Third Quarter

FH: Zach Robbins 8 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:26

Fourth Quarter

FHN: Dontrell Woods 4 pass from Marshall Swope (Marshall Hines kick), 9:49

FH: Zach Robbins 5 run (kick failed), 0:14

