|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Francis Howell
|21
|14
|7
|6
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-5
|0-3
|141/24
|220/37
|Francis Howell
|5-1
|3-0
|217/36
|101/17
First Quarter
FH: Gideon Niboh 64 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:07
FH: Jackson Hetzel 35 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 8:31
FH: Gideon Niboh 3 run (Josh Deal kick), 6:02
Second Quarter
FH: Gideon Niboh 68 run (Josh Deal kick), 7:22
FH: Bennett Green 4 run (Josh Deal kick), 2:33
Third Quarter
FH: Zach Robbins 8 run (Josh Deal kick), 10:26
Fourth Quarter
FHN: Dontrell Woods 4 pass from Marshall Swope (Marshall Hines kick), 9:49
FH: Zach Robbins 5 run (kick failed), 0:14