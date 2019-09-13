Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Francis Howell23217051
Granite City00033
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell2-10-099/3355/18
Granite City0-30-035/12112/37

First Quarter

F: Gideon Niboh 75 run (Josh Deal kick), 7:16

F: safety, 3:39

F: Gideon Niboh 35 run (Josh Deal kick), 1:30

F: Parker Florea 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

F: Alex Pipes 35 pass from Parker Florea (Josh Deal kick), 9:29

F: Gideon Niboh 8 run (Josh Deal kick), 6:18

F: Jackson Hetzel 11 pass from Bennett Green (Josh Deal kick), 3:20

Third Quarter

F: Bennett Green 14 run (Will Doherty kick), 3:30

Fourth Quarter

G: Chase Reeves 46 FG, 6:10

