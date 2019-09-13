|1
|Final
|Francis Howell
|23
|21
|7
|0
|51
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|2-1
|0-0
|99/33
|55/18
|Granite City
|0-3
|0-0
|35/12
|112/37
First Quarter
F: Gideon Niboh 75 run (Josh Deal kick), 7:16
F: safety, 3:39
F: Gideon Niboh 35 run (Josh Deal kick), 1:30
F: Parker Florea 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
F: Alex Pipes 35 pass from Parker Florea (Josh Deal kick), 9:29
F: Gideon Niboh 8 run (Josh Deal kick), 6:18
F: Jackson Hetzel 11 pass from Bennett Green (Josh Deal kick), 3:20
Third Quarter
F: Bennett Green 14 run (Will Doherty kick), 3:30
Fourth Quarter
G: Chase Reeves 46 FG, 6:10