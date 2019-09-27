Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Troy Buchanan7107024
Francis Howell14771442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan3-20-2147/29113/23
Francis Howell4-12-0186/3791/18

First Quarter

F: Gideon Niboh 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 9:12

T: Zach Collins 1 run (Mason Gessert kick), 1:33

F: Gideon Niboh 41 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:41

Second Quarter

T: Kendall Hutchison 8 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:52

F: Alex Pipes 75 run (Josh Deal kick), 3:53

T: Mason Gessert 31 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

F: Gideon Niboh 62 run (Josh Deal kick), 11:38

T: Kendall Hutchison 4 run (Mason Gessert kick), 6:22

Fourth Quarter

F: Alex Pipes 20 run (Josh Deal kick), 11:45

F: Gideon Niboh 15 run (Josh Deal kick), 8:13

