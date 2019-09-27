|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|7
|10
|7
|0
|24
|Francis Howell
|14
|7
|7
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|3-2
|0-2
|147/29
|113/23
|Francis Howell
|4-1
|2-0
|186/37
|91/18
First Quarter
F: Gideon Niboh 21 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 9:12
T: Zach Collins 1 run (Mason Gessert kick), 1:33
F: Gideon Niboh 41 pass from Alex Pipes (Josh Deal kick), 0:41
Second Quarter
T: Kendall Hutchison 8 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:52
F: Alex Pipes 75 run (Josh Deal kick), 3:53
T: Mason Gessert 31 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
F: Gideon Niboh 62 run (Josh Deal kick), 11:38
T: Kendall Hutchison 4 run (Mason Gessert kick), 6:22
Fourth Quarter
F: Alex Pipes 20 run (Josh Deal kick), 11:45
F: Gideon Niboh 15 run (Josh Deal kick), 8:13