Box: Freeburg 21, Columbia 14
Box: Freeburg 21, Columbia 14

1234Final
Columbia0140014
Freeburg770721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia1-30-182/20126/32
Freeburg1-11-137/934/8

First Quarter

F: Ethan Williams 11 run (Antonio Borja kick), 7:57

Second Quarter

C: Kyle McConachie 79 pass from Dominic Voegele (kick failed), 8:59

F: Ethan Williams 57 run (Antonio Borja kick), 1:56

C: Dominic Voegele 29 pass from Kyle McConachie (Kyle McConachie run), 0:08

Fourth Quarter

F: Landon Funderburg 1 run (Antonio Borja kick), 10:51

