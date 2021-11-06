Box: Freeburg 37, Carterville 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carterville
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
|Freeburg
|7
|10
|0
|20
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carterville
|2-2
|0-1
|130/32
|130/32
|Freeburg
|5-1
|2-1
|202/50
|94/24
First Quarter
C: Townsend Barton 57 pass from Andrew Hellriegel (Burke Lange kick), 8:09
F: Ethan Williams 4 run (Antonio Borja kick), 4:09
Second Quarter
C: Peyton Bittle 93 pass from Andrew Hellriegel (Burke Lange kick), 6:07
F: Ethan Williams 1 run (Antonio Borja kick), 3:08
F: Antonio Borja 40 FG, 0:06
Third Quarter
C: Nolan Hartford 35 pass from Andrew Hellriegel (Burke Lange kick), 10:18
Fourth Quarter
F: Eli Hoerner 9 pass from Landon Funderburg (Antonio Borja kick), 10:42
F: Brett Holcomb 23 pass from Landon Funderburg (Antonio Borja kick), 0:17
F: Eli Hoerner 49 interception (not attempted), 0:00
