Box: Freeburg 37, Carterville 21
1234Final
Carterville777021
Freeburg71002037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carterville2-20-1130/32130/32
Freeburg5-12-1202/5094/24

First Quarter

C: Townsend Barton 57 pass from Andrew Hellriegel (Burke Lange kick), 8:09

F: Ethan Williams 4 run (Antonio Borja kick), 4:09

Second Quarter

C: Peyton Bittle 93 pass from Andrew Hellriegel (Burke Lange kick), 6:07

F: Ethan Williams 1 run (Antonio Borja kick), 3:08

F: Antonio Borja 40 FG, 0:06

Third Quarter

C: Nolan Hartford 35 pass from Andrew Hellriegel (Burke Lange kick), 10:18

Fourth Quarter

F: Eli Hoerner 9 pass from Landon Funderburg (Antonio Borja kick), 10:42

F: Brett Holcomb 23 pass from Landon Funderburg (Antonio Borja kick), 0:17

F: Eli Hoerner 49 interception (not attempted), 0:00

