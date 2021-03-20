 Skip to main content
Box: Gateway STEM 38, Miller Career 12
Box: Gateway STEM 38, Miller Career 12

1234Final
Miller Career600612
Gateway STEM16148038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career0-10-112/1238/38
Gateway STEM2-02-046/4618/18

First Quarter

G: Devon Johnson 44 pass from John Conner (John Conner run), 8:40

M: Jacqueem Jones-Snipes 8 pass from Vance Gross (run failed), 3:40

G: John Conner 6 run (Eric Swearengen run), 0:58

Second Quarter

G: Anthony Dickerson 5 run (Anthony Dickerson run), 8:49

G: Erion Jackson 1 run (run failed), 2:13

Third Quarter

G: Herven Cogio 73 pass from John Conner (John Conner run), 3:35

Fourth Quarter

M: Bernard Williams 10 pass from (run failed), 3:00

