Box: Gateway STEM 38, Miller Career 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Gateway STEM
|16
|14
|8
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|0-1
|0-1
|12/12
|38/38
|Gateway STEM
|2-0
|2-0
|46/46
|18/18
First Quarter
G: Devon Johnson 44 pass from John Conner (John Conner run), 8:40
M: Jacqueem Jones-Snipes 8 pass from Vance Gross (run failed), 3:40
G: John Conner 6 run (Eric Swearengen run), 0:58
Second Quarter
G: Anthony Dickerson 5 run (Anthony Dickerson run), 8:49
G: Erion Jackson 1 run (run failed), 2:13
Third Quarter
G: Herven Cogio 73 pass from John Conner (John Conner run), 3:35
Fourth Quarter
M: Bernard Williams 10 pass from (run failed), 3:00