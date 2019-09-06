|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jennings
|16
|8
|8
|6
|38
|Gateway STEM
|8
|14
|6
|12
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|0-2
|0-0
|38/19
|48/24
|Gateway STEM
|1-1
|0-0
|40/20
|41/20
First Quarter
J: Stacy Taylor 85 kickoff return (Brandon Tate pass from Stacy Taylor), 12:00
J: Stacy Taylor 25 run (Brandon Tate run), 7:43
G: Herven Cogio 90 kickoff return (Demontay Love pass from John Conner), 7:42
Second Quarter
G: Erion Jackson 45 run (run failed), 9:46
J: Brandon Tate 20 run (Stacy Taylor run), 5:00
G: John Conner 2 run (Demontay Love pass from John Conner), 1:20
Third Quarter
G: Demontay Love 28 pass from John Conner (run failed), 8:36
J: Brandon Tate 5 run (Stacy Taylor run), 4:20
Fourth Quarter
G: Demontay Love 45 pass from John Conner (run failed), 7:10
G: Demontay Love 60 pass from John Conner (run failed), 3:20
J: Brandon Tate 20 fumble recovery (run failed), 1:26