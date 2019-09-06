Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Jennings1688638
Gateway STEM81461240
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings0-20-038/1948/24
Gateway STEM1-10-040/2041/20

First Quarter

J: Stacy Taylor 85 kickoff return (Brandon Tate pass from Stacy Taylor), 12:00

J: Stacy Taylor 25 run (Brandon Tate run), 7:43

G: Herven Cogio 90 kickoff return (Demontay Love pass from John Conner), 7:42

Second Quarter

G: Erion Jackson 45 run (run failed), 9:46

J: Brandon Tate 20 run (Stacy Taylor run), 5:00

G: John Conner 2 run (Demontay Love pass from John Conner), 1:20

Third Quarter

G: Demontay Love 28 pass from John Conner (run failed), 8:36

J: Brandon Tate 5 run (Stacy Taylor run), 4:20

Fourth Quarter

G: Demontay Love 45 pass from John Conner (run failed), 7:10

G: Demontay Love 60 pass from John Conner (run failed), 3:20

J: Brandon Tate 20 fumble recovery (run failed), 1:26

