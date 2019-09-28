|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|0-2
|0-1
|38/19
|62/31
|Gateway STEM
|3-1
|2-0
|110/55
|87/44
First Quarter
V: 60 interception ( pass from ), 7:20
G: John Conner 16 run (run failed), 4:00
Second Quarter
V: 10 pass from (run failed), 11:00
G: Demontay Love 65 pass from John Conner (John Conner run), 8:50
G: Demontay Love 45 pass from John Conner (King Taylor pass from John Conner), 3:10
Third Quarter
V: 25 fumble recovery (run failed), 9:20
Fourth Quarter
G: King Taylor 50 run (John Conner run), 8:20
G: Jalen Williams 30 run (Demontay Love pass from John Conner), 5:15