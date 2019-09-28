Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Vashon866020
Gateway STEM61601638
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon0-20-138/1962/31
Gateway STEM3-12-0110/5587/44

First Quarter

V: 60 interception ( pass from ), 7:20

G: John Conner 16 run (run failed), 4:00

Second Quarter

V: 10 pass from (run failed), 11:00

G: Demontay Love 65 pass from John Conner (John Conner run), 8:50

G: Demontay Love 45 pass from John Conner (King Taylor pass from John Conner), 3:10

Third Quarter

V: 25 fumble recovery (run failed), 9:20

Fourth Quarter

G: King Taylor 50 run (John Conner run), 8:20

G: Jalen Williams 30 run (Demontay Love pass from John Conner), 5:15

