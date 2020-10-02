 Skip to main content
Box: Grandview 14, Herculaneum 12
Box: Grandview 14, Herculaneum 12

1234Final
Grandview070714
Herculaneum006612
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview4-11-1128/2685/17
Herculaneum0-40-240/8148/30

Second Quarter

G: David Creath 3 run (Eric O'Brien kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

H: Mike Moloney 20 run (run failed), 5:05

Fourth Quarter

G: Jakob Brand 1 run (Eric O'Brien kick), 10:15

H: Cole Myers 54 run (pass failed), 3:49

