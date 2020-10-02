Box: Grandview 14, Herculaneum 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|4-1
|1-1
|128/26
|85/17
|Herculaneum
|0-4
|0-2
|40/8
|148/30
Second Quarter
G: David Creath 3 run (Eric O'Brien kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
H: Mike Moloney 20 run (run failed), 5:05
Fourth Quarter
G: Jakob Brand 1 run (Eric O'Brien kick), 10:15
H: Cole Myers 54 run (pass failed), 3:49
