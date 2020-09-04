 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Grandview 42, Crystal City 12
0 comments

Box: Grandview 42, Crystal City 12

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234Final
Crystal City066012
Grandview14156742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City0-20-020/1088/44
Grandview1-00-042/2112/6

First Quarter

G: Chase Wilson 3 run (Eric O'Brien kick), 6:15

G: Clayton Riddle 24 pass from Jakob Brand (Eric O'Brien kick), 0:37

Second Quarter

C: run (not attempted), 11:01

G: Eric O'Brien 70 kickoff return (Eric O'Brien kick), 10:50

G: Chase Wilson 7 run (David Creath run), 3:09

Third Quarter

C: 13 run (pass failed), 2:44

G: Chase Wilson 5 run (run failed), 0:26

Fourth Quarter

G: Jakob Brand 1 run (Eric O'Brien kick), 4:05

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports