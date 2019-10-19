|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|8
|0
|6
|14
|Hazelwood Central
|28
|20
|0
|7
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-7
|0-3
|58/8
|337/48
|Hazelwood Central
|1-5
|0-2
|88/13
|157/22
