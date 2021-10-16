Box: Hazelwood East 20, Hazelwood West 6

|1
|Hazelwood West
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Hazelwood East
|8
|6
|0
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|0-6
|0-3
|92/15
|279/46
|Hazelwood East
|4-2
|3-2
|190/32
|121/20
First Quarter
HE: Jeremiah Dorsey 27 pass from Mekhi Holmes (Armon Hill run), 7:07
-
Second Quarter
HW: Jayvion Brock 40 pass from Ja'Tarius McKinney (run failed), 0:40
HE: Valonz Powell 29 pass from Mekhi Holmes (run failed), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
HE: Jacquez Everett 3 fumble recovery (run failed), 2:16
