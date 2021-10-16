 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hazelwood East 20, Hazelwood West 6
0 comments

Box: Hazelwood East 20, Hazelwood West 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Hazelwood West06006
Hazelwood East860620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West0-60-392/15279/46
Hazelwood East4-23-2190/32121/20

First Quarter

HE: Jeremiah Dorsey 27 pass from Mekhi Holmes (Armon Hill run), 7:07

Second Quarter

HW: Jayvion Brock 40 pass from Ja'Tarius McKinney (run failed), 0:40

HE: Valonz Powell 29 pass from Mekhi Holmes (run failed), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

HE: Jacquez Everett 3 fumble recovery (run failed), 2:16

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News