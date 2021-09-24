 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood East 34, Parkway Central 14
Box: Hazelwood East 34, Parkway Central 14

1234Final
Hazelwood East61401434
Parkway Central700714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East3-02-054/1828/9
Parkway Central0-50-226/9240/80

First Quarter

H: Mekhi Holmes 2 run (kick failed), 1:47

P: John Ellis 81 kickoff return (Connor Lander kick), 1:33

Second Quarter

H: 68 pass from Mekhi Holmes (run failed), 9:07

H: 16 fumble recovery (Mekhi Holmes run), 8:52

Fourth Quarter

H: safety, 11:52

H: Valonz Powell 74 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:25

P: DJ Burgess 45 run (Connor Lander kick), 8:02

H: Mekhi Holmes 14 run (kick failed), 2:11

