Box: Hazelwood East 34, Parkway Central 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|6
|14
|0
|14
|34
|Parkway Central
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|3-0
|2-0
|54/18
|28/9
|Parkway Central
|0-5
|0-2
|26/9
|240/80
First Quarter
H: Mekhi Holmes 2 run (kick failed), 1:47
P: John Ellis 81 kickoff return (Connor Lander kick), 1:33
Second Quarter
H: 68 pass from Mekhi Holmes (run failed), 9:07
H: 16 fumble recovery (Mekhi Holmes run), 8:52
Fourth Quarter
H: safety, 11:52
H: Valonz Powell 74 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:25
P: DJ Burgess 45 run (Connor Lander kick), 8:02
H: Mekhi Holmes 14 run (kick failed), 2:11
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.