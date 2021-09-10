 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood West 28, Ritenour 21
1234Final
Ritenour0014721
Hazelwood West6140828
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour0-20-146/2328/14
Hazelwood West2-11-1104/52120/60

First Quarter

H: Ja'Tarius McKinney 1 run (run failed), 2:14

Second Quarter

H: Shaun Blackmon 19 run (Dominick Phillips kick), 6:14

H: Romano Gines 70 pass from Ja'Tarius McKinney (Dominick Phillips kick), 2:57

Third Quarter

R: Elijah Fry 25 run (Adrian Mayouruin kick), 9:27

R: Leon Mitch-Williams 66 punt return (Adrian Mayouruin kick), 3:53

Fourth Quarter

R: Elijah Fry 8 run (Adrian Mayouruin kick), 9:44

H: Jayvion Brock 57 pass from Ja'Tarius McKinney (Shaun Blackmon run), 1:37

