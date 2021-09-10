Box: Hazelwood West 28, Ritenour 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|14
|7
|21
|Hazelwood West
|6
|14
|0
|8
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|0-2
|0-1
|46/23
|28/14
|Hazelwood West
|2-1
|1-1
|104/52
|120/60
First Quarter
H: Ja'Tarius McKinney 1 run (run failed), 2:14
Second Quarter
H: Shaun Blackmon 19 run (Dominick Phillips kick), 6:14
-
H: Romano Gines 70 pass from Ja'Tarius McKinney (Dominick Phillips kick), 2:57
Third Quarter
R: Elijah Fry 25 run (Adrian Mayouruin kick), 9:27
R: Leon Mitch-Williams 66 punt return (Adrian Mayouruin kick), 3:53
Fourth Quarter
R: Elijah Fry 8 run (Adrian Mayouruin kick), 9:44
H: Jayvion Brock 57 pass from Ja'Tarius McKinney (Shaun Blackmon run), 1:37
