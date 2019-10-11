|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|0
|0
|6
|8
|14
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|4-0
|2-0
|126/32
|41/10
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4-2
|1-1
|149/37
|117/29
