Box: Helias 31, Lutheran St. Charles 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|6
|8
|6
|20
|Helias
|7
|7
|10
|7
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0-1
|0-0
|20/20
|31/31
|Helias
|1-0
|0-0
|31/31
|20/20
First Quarter
H: run ( kick), 1:59
Second Quarter
L: Jayshawn Richmond 30 fumble recovery (pass failed), 8:04
H: 5 pass from ( kick), 0:07
Third Quarter
H: 20 run ( kick), 9:30
L: Aidan McLean 9 pass from Aaron Coffey (Rhoderick Gibson run), 2:57
H: 10 FG, 0:21
Fourth Quarter
L: Cameron Hart 45 pass from Aaron Coffey (pass failed), 9:35
H: 5 run ( kick), 1:30
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.