Box: Helias 31, Lutheran St. Charles 20
Box: Helias 31, Lutheran St. Charles 20

1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles068620
Helias7710731
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles0-10-020/2031/31
Helias1-00-031/3120/20

First Quarter

H: run ( kick), 1:59

Second Quarter

L: Jayshawn Richmond 30 fumble recovery (pass failed), 8:04

H: 5 pass from ( kick), 0:07

Third Quarter

H: 20 run ( kick), 9:30

L: Aidan McLean 9 pass from Aaron Coffey (Rhoderick Gibson run), 2:57

H: 10 FG, 0:21

Fourth Quarter

L: Cameron Hart 45 pass from Aaron Coffey (pass failed), 9:35

H: 5 run ( kick), 1:30

