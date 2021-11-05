Box: Helias 49, Washington 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Helias
|21
|21
|7
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|7-4
|3-2
|319/29
|312/28
|Helias
|9-1
|6-0
|392/36
|120/11
First Quarter
H: Harrison Miller 48 pass from Drew Miller (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 7:37
H: Carson Brauner 3 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 4:40
H: Ryan Klahr 50 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 2:18
-
CBC exacts revenge with mercy-rule win over De Smet
-
Brooks shines on both sides of ball to help SLUH outlast Marquette
-
Big fourth down stop fuels Troy's rally past Hazelwood Central in district semifinal
-
Emmanuel takes charge to lift Eureka past Ladue, into district championship game.
-
Buha resigns as Webster Groves football coach
Second Quarter
H: Cole Stumpe 15 pass from Drew Miller (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 8:20
H: Kaden Hampson 36 pass from Drew Miller (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 3:57
H: Ryan Klahr 48 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 2:33
Third Quarter
H: Tyler Sandbothe 20 fumble recovery (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 11:50
W: Cam Millheiser 12 run (kick failed), 6:55
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.