Box: Helias 49, Washington 6
Box: Helias 49, Washington 6

1234Final
Washington00606
Helias21217049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington7-43-2319/29312/28
Helias9-16-0392/36120/11

First Quarter

H: Harrison Miller 48 pass from Drew Miller (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 7:37

H: Carson Brauner 3 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 4:40

H: Ryan Klahr 50 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 2:18

Second Quarter

H: Cole Stumpe 15 pass from Drew Miller (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 8:20

H: Kaden Hampson 36 pass from Drew Miller (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 3:57

H: Ryan Klahr 48 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 2:33

Third Quarter

H: Tyler Sandbothe 20 fumble recovery (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 11:50

W: Cam Millheiser 12 run (kick failed), 6:55

