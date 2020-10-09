 Skip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 38, Crystal City 20
1234Final
Herculaneum81614038
Crystal City6001420
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum1-40-278/16168/34
Crystal City1-50-070/14241/48

First Quarter

C: Kanden Bolton 68 pass from Cyle Schaumburg (run failed), 10:04

H: Mike Moloney 10 run (Mike Moloney run), 2:03

Second Quarter

H: Mike Moloney 23 run (Mike Moloney run), 5:57

H: Cole Myers 21 run (Tristan Watson run), 1:52

Third Quarter

H: Cole Myers 2 run (run failed), 7:41

H: Tanner Wiese 21 fumble recovery (Mike Moloney run), 1:56

Fourth Quarter

C: Donovan Tullock 71 pass from Cyle Schaumburg (Caden Raftery run), 2:45

C: Calloway Dashner 5 pass from Cyle Schaumburg (run failed), 0:20

