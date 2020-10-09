Box: Herculaneum 38, Crystal City 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|8
|16
|14
|0
|38
|Crystal City
|6
|0
|0
|14
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|1-4
|0-2
|78/16
|168/34
|Crystal City
|1-5
|0-0
|70/14
|241/48
First Quarter
C: Kanden Bolton 68 pass from Cyle Schaumburg (run failed), 10:04
H: Mike Moloney 10 run (Mike Moloney run), 2:03
Second Quarter
H: Mike Moloney 23 run (Mike Moloney run), 5:57
H: Cole Myers 21 run (Tristan Watson run), 1:52
Third Quarter
H: Cole Myers 2 run (run failed), 7:41
H: Tanner Wiese 21 fumble recovery (Mike Moloney run), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
C: Donovan Tullock 71 pass from Cyle Schaumburg (Caden Raftery run), 2:45
C: Calloway Dashner 5 pass from Cyle Schaumburg (run failed), 0:20
