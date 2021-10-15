 Skip to main content
Box: Highland 29, Mascoutah 27
1234Final
Highland777829
Mascoutah776727
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland3-43-1224/32203/29
Mascoutah7-14-1369/53157/22

First Quarter

H: Cameron Willis 22 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Adam Capelle kick), 8:38

M: Quincy Hall 25 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 2:40

Second Quarter

H: Travis Porter 3 run (Adam Capelle kick), 9:32

M: Allen Middleton 39 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 9:32

Third Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 2 run (kick failed), 8:55

H: Travis Porter 3 run (Adam Capelle kick), 1:06

Fourth Quarter

H: Cade Altadonna 13 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Travis Porter run), 5:19

M: Phoenix Mendiola 38 run (Ethan Dee kick), 3:56

