Box: Highland 29, Mascoutah 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|7
|7
|7
|8
|29
|Mascoutah
|7
|7
|6
|7
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|3-4
|3-1
|224/32
|203/29
|Mascoutah
|7-1
|4-1
|369/53
|157/22
First Quarter
H: Cameron Willis 22 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Adam Capelle kick), 8:38
M: Quincy Hall 25 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 2:40
Second Quarter
-
H: Travis Porter 3 run (Adam Capelle kick), 9:32
M: Allen Middleton 39 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 9:32
Third Quarter
M: Chase Hanson 2 run (kick failed), 8:55
H: Travis Porter 3 run (Adam Capelle kick), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
H: Cade Altadonna 13 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Travis Porter run), 5:19
M: Phoenix Mendiola 38 run (Ethan Dee kick), 3:56
