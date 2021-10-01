 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14
0 comments

Box: Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Highland6871334
Civic Memorial0014014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland2-32-0169/34145/29
Civic Memorial3-21-2131/2695/19

First Quarter

H: Travis Porter 2 run (kick failed), 3:08

Second Quarter

H: James Beard 10 run (Brenden Gelly pass from Brent Wuebbels), 3:29

Third Quarter

C: Miguel Gonzalez 85 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:45

H: Travis Porter 7 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:41

C: Logan Turbyfill 5 run (Luke Parmentier pass from Bryer Arview), 1:25

Fourth Quarter

H: Travis Porter 4 run (Adam Capelle kick), 9:03

H: Travis Porter 33 pass from Brent Wuebbels (pass failed), 3:18

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News