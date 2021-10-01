Box: Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|6
|8
|7
|13
|34
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|2-3
|2-0
|169/34
|145/29
|Civic Memorial
|3-2
|1-2
|131/26
|95/19
First Quarter
H: Travis Porter 2 run (kick failed), 3:08
Second Quarter
H: James Beard 10 run (Brenden Gelly pass from Brent Wuebbels), 3:29
Third Quarter
C: Miguel Gonzalez 85 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:45
H: Travis Porter 7 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:41
C: Logan Turbyfill 5 run (Luke Parmentier pass from Bryer Arview), 1:25
Fourth Quarter
H: Travis Porter 4 run (Adam Capelle kick), 9:03
H: Travis Porter 33 pass from Brent Wuebbels (pass failed), 3:18
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.