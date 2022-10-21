 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Highland 34, Effingham 20

  • 0
1234Final
Effingham776020
Highland2170634
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Effingham1-20-173/2473/24
Highland7-15-0383/12894/31

People are also reading…

First Quarter

H: Brent Wuebbels 35 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:26

H: Brode Lewis 67 pass from Brent Wuebbels (pass failed), 5:12

E: Lotts 51 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 2:53

H: Brent Wuebbels 6 run (Brode Lewis pass from Brent Wuebbels), 0:05

Second Quarter

H: Brenden Gelly 6 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 6:25

E: Lotts 42 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 2:10

Third Quarter

E: Lotts 7 pass from Pontious (kick failed), 5:03

Fourth Quarter

H: Travis Porter 1 run (kick failed), 10:21

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News