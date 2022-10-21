Box: Highland 34, Effingham 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Effingham
|7
|7
|6
|0
|20
|Highland
|21
|7
|0
|6
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Effingham
|1-2
|0-1
|73/24
|73/24
|Highland
|7-1
|5-0
|383/128
|94/31
People are also reading…
First Quarter
H: Brent Wuebbels 35 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:26
H: Brode Lewis 67 pass from Brent Wuebbels (pass failed), 5:12
E: Lotts 51 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 2:53
H: Brent Wuebbels 6 run (Brode Lewis pass from Brent Wuebbels), 0:05
Second Quarter
H: Brenden Gelly 6 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 6:25
E: Lotts 42 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 2:10
Third Quarter
E: Lotts 7 pass from Pontious (kick failed), 5:03
Fourth Quarter
H: Travis Porter 1 run (kick failed), 10:21