|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|0
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Highland
|21
|6
|8
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
First Quarter
H: Blake Gelly 4 run (Cole Ellis kick), 6:01
H: Tyson Rakers 1 run (Cole Ellis kick), 3:19
H: Dylan Beadle 10 run (Cole Ellis kick), 0:18
Second Quarter
B: Griffen Becker 65 pass from Preston Baker (Bryce Wieter kick), 9:07
H: Jack Nimmo 1 run (kick failed), 6:36
Third Quarter
H: Blake Gelly 4 run (Blake Gelly run), 8:13
Fourth Quarter
B: Griffen Becker 30 pass from Preston Baker (Bryce Wieter kick), 8:32