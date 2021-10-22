 Skip to main content
Box: Highland 42, Effingham 21
Box: Highland 42, Effingham 21

1234Final
Highland71471442
Effingham770721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland4-43-1266/33224/28
Effingham1-31-176/10130/16

First Quarter

H: Travis Porter 1 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:09

E: Walls 24 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 2:38

Second Quarter

H: Brent Wuebbels 5 run (Adam Capelle kick), 9:27

E: Walls 5 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 1:14

H: James Beard 50 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Adam Capelle kick), 0:19

Third Quarter

H: Brent Wuebbels 1 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:15

Fourth Quarter

H: Brent Wuebbels 3 run (Adam Capelle kick), 10:56

E: Westendorf 3 run (Estrada kick), 5:51

H: Brode Lewis 15 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Adam Capelle kick), 3:51

