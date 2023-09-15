|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|7
|6
|22
|7
|42
|Mascoutah
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
People are also reading…
First Quarter
H: Blake Reinacher 33 pass from Blake Gelly (Cole Ellis kick), 8:23
M: Devon Parks 1 run (Derek Frerker kick), 0:59
Second Quarter
H: run (kick failed), 0:19
Third Quarter
H: Trent Stock 21 pass from Blake Gelly (Tyson Rakers run), 11:07
H: Dylan Beadle 18 pass from Blake Gelly (Cole Ellis kick), 7:36
H: Dylan Beadle 6 pass from Blake Gelly (Cole Ellis kick), 1:03
Fourth Quarter
H: Phoenix Lewis 1 run (Cole Ellis kick), 4:32