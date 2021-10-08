Box: Highland 48, Waterloo 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Highland
|20
|21
|0
|7
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|2-3
|0-3
|73/15
|137/27
|Highland
|3-4
|3-1
|243/49
|190/38
First Quarter
H: Travis Porter 1 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:01
H: Hunter Frey 5 run (Adam Capelle kick), 5:28
H: Cameron Willis blocked punt recovery in end zone (run failed), 3:54
Second Quarter
H: Brent Wuebbels 7 run (Travis Porter run), 9:53
H: Travis Porter 11 run (Adam Capelle kick), 6:08
H: Brent Wuebbels 13 run (pass failed), 0:20
Third Quarter
W: Aidan Morrow 1 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 7:22
Fourth Quarter
H: Brent Wuebbels 6 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:16
W: Josh Dluhy 2 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 3:35
