Box: Highland 48, Waterloo 14
1234Final
Waterloo007714
Highland20210748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo2-30-373/15137/27
Highland3-43-1243/49190/38

First Quarter

H: Travis Porter 1 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:01

H: Hunter Frey 5 run (Adam Capelle kick), 5:28

H: Cameron Willis blocked punt recovery in end zone (run failed), 3:54

Second Quarter

H: Brent Wuebbels 7 run (Travis Porter run), 9:53

H: Travis Porter 11 run (Adam Capelle kick), 6:08

H: Brent Wuebbels 13 run (pass failed), 0:20

Third Quarter

W: Aidan Morrow 1 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 7:22

Fourth Quarter

H: Brent Wuebbels 6 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:16

W: Josh Dluhy 2 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 3:35

