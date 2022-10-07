 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Highland 49, Waterloo 10

  • 0
1234Final
Highland21210749
Waterloo003710
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland5-14-0293/4974/12
Waterloo5-23-1175/2998/16

First Quarter

H: Travis Porter 23 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:23

H: Cade Altadonna 27 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 5:56

H: Travis Porter 3 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:48

Second Quarter

H: Brode Lewis 17 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 9:16

H: Cameron Willis 8 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Cameron Willis pass from Brent Wuebbels), 2:13

H: Dylan Beadle 39 interception (Joey Geromiller kick), 1:17

Third Quarter

W: Lexi Stephens 24 FG, 5:44

Fourth Quarter

W: Koby Osterhage 36 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 11:53

H: Hunter Frey 5 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:15

