Box: Highland 49, Waterloo 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|21
|21
|0
|7
|49
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|3
|7
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|5-1
|4-0
|293/49
|74/12
|Waterloo
|5-2
|3-1
|175/29
|98/16
First Quarter
H: Travis Porter 23 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:23
H: Cade Altadonna 27 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 5:56
H: Travis Porter 3 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:48
Second Quarter
H: Brode Lewis 17 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 9:16
H: Cameron Willis 8 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Cameron Willis pass from Brent Wuebbels), 2:13
H: Dylan Beadle 39 interception (Joey Geromiller kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
W: Lexi Stephens 24 FG, 5:44
Fourth Quarter
W: Koby Osterhage 36 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 11:53
H: Hunter Frey 5 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:15