Box: Highland 54, Jerseyville 12
Box: Highland 54, Jerseyville 12

1234Final
Jerseyville660012
Highland720121554
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville2-20-1122/30134/34
Highland1-31-0135/34131/33

First Quarter

H: Cade Altadonna 19 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:58

J: Logan Schultz 3 run (kick failed), 1:57

Second Quarter

H: Travis Porter 3 run (kick failed), 11:55

H: Brent Wuebbels 8 run (Travis Porter run), 9:27

J: Chase Withrow 47 run (run failed), 7:45

H: Brode Lewis 38 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 6:15

Third Quarter

H: Travis Porter 6 run (run failed), 9:07

H: Cade Altadonna 23 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 3:11

Fourth Quarter

H: Gabe Marti 37 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Travis Porter run), 10:04

H: Travis Porter 30 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:35

