Box: Highland 54, Jerseyville 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jerseyville
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|Highland
|7
|20
|12
|15
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|2-2
|0-1
|122/30
|134/34
|Highland
|1-3
|1-0
|135/34
|131/33
First Quarter
H: Cade Altadonna 19 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:58
J: Logan Schultz 3 run (kick failed), 1:57
Second Quarter
H: Travis Porter 3 run (kick failed), 11:55
-
Friday football spotlight: Stop the presses, Seckman can throw the ball
-
Missouri top 10 schedule, results
-
Football notebook: Timberland takes down Fort Zumwalt North again, preps for Holt; Summit starts fast
-
Area top 10 schedule, results
-
East St. Louis rally falls short in national showcase game in California
H: Brent Wuebbels 8 run (Travis Porter run), 9:27
J: Chase Withrow 47 run (run failed), 7:45
H: Brode Lewis 38 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 6:15
Third Quarter
H: Travis Porter 6 run (run failed), 9:07
H: Cade Altadonna 23 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 3:11
Fourth Quarter
H: Gabe Marti 37 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Travis Porter run), 10:04
H: Travis Porter 30 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:35
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.