Box: Highland 55, Marion 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marion
|0
|8
|6
|0
|14
|Highland
|7
|28
|7
|13
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|1-1
|0-0
|62/31
|77/38
|Highland
|1-1
|0-0
|83/42
|45/22
First Quarter
H: Travis Porter 1 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:18
Second Quarter
H: Brenden Gelly 13 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 11:44
H: Travis Porter 1 run (kick failed), 10:13
M: Brody Larson 5 run (Tommy Wiseman run), 2:39
H: Brenden Gelly 18 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Brenden Gelly pass from Brent Wuebbels), 1:31
H: Brode Lewis 21 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:40
Third Quarter
H: Travis Porter 12 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:53
M: Brody Larson 4 run (pass failed), 2:08
Fourth Quarter
H: Travis Porter 2 run (kick failed), 10:04
H: Tyson Rakers 10 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:03