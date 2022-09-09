 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Highland 55, Marion 14

1234Final
Marion086014
Highland72871355
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marion1-10-062/3177/38
Highland1-10-083/4245/22

First Quarter

H: Travis Porter 1 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:18

Second Quarter

H: Brenden Gelly 13 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 11:44

H: Travis Porter 1 run (kick failed), 10:13

M: Brody Larson 5 run (Tommy Wiseman run), 2:39

H: Brenden Gelly 18 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Brenden Gelly pass from Brent Wuebbels), 1:31

H: Brode Lewis 21 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:40

Third Quarter

H: Travis Porter 12 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:53

M: Brody Larson 4 run (pass failed), 2:08

Fourth Quarter

H: Travis Porter 2 run (kick failed), 10:04

H: Tyson Rakers 10 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:03

