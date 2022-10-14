Box: Highland 56, Mascoutah 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highland
|21
|7
|14
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|4-3
|2-3
|211/30
|202/29
|Highland
|6-1
|5-0
|349/50
|74/11
First Quarter
H: Cade Altadonna 27 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:24
H: Brenden Gelly 30 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:57
H: Cameron Willis 15 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:32
Second Quarter
H: Travis Porter 12 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:05
Third Quarter
H: Hunter Frey 34 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:12
H: Brode Lewis 30 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:57
Fourth Quarter
H: Tyson Rakers 6 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:21
H: Tyson Rakers 5 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 5:39