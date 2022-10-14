 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Highland 56, Mascoutah 0

1234Final
Mascoutah00000
Highland217141456
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah4-32-3211/30202/29
Highland6-15-0349/5074/11

First Quarter

H: Cade Altadonna 27 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:24

H: Brenden Gelly 30 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:57

H: Cameron Willis 15 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:32

Second Quarter

H: Travis Porter 12 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:05

Third Quarter

H: Hunter Frey 34 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:12

H: Brode Lewis 30 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:57

Fourth Quarter

H: Tyson Rakers 6 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:21

H: Tyson Rakers 5 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 5:39

