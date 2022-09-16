 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Highland 61, Jerseyville 19

1234Final
Highland28207661
Jerseyville760619
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland2-11-0144/4864/21
Jerseyville2-20-1102/34123/41

First Quarter

H: Travis Porter 71 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:27

H: Dylan Beadle 58 run (kick failed), 5:32

H: Brent Wuebbels 26 run (Travis Porter run), 1:56

H: Brent Wuebbels 12 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:15

J: Chase Withrow 93 kickoff return (Keegan Griffith kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

H: Brode Lewis 67 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 11:22

J: Aiden Talley 40 run (kick failed), 9:33

H: Cameron Willis 23 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 8:08

H: Brenden Gelly 6 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:37

Third Quarter

H: Cade Altadonna 12 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:20

Fourth Quarter

J: Jaxon Brunaugh 10 pass from Easton Heafner (pass failed), 9:14

H: Phoenix Lewis 4 run (pass failed), 3:36

