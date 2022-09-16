Box: Highland 61, Jerseyville 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|28
|20
|7
|6
|61
|Jerseyville
|7
|6
|0
|6
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|2-1
|1-0
|144/48
|64/21
|Jerseyville
|2-2
|0-1
|102/34
|123/41
H: Travis Porter 71 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:27
H: Dylan Beadle 58 run (kick failed), 5:32
H: Brent Wuebbels 26 run (Travis Porter run), 1:56
H: Brent Wuebbels 12 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:15
J: Chase Withrow 93 kickoff return (Keegan Griffith kick), 0:00
H: Brode Lewis 67 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 11:22
J: Aiden Talley 40 run (kick failed), 9:33
H: Cameron Willis 23 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 8:08
H: Brenden Gelly 6 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:37
H: Cade Altadonna 12 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 8:20
J: Jaxon Brunaugh 10 pass from Easton Heafner (pass failed), 9:14
H: Phoenix Lewis 4 run (pass failed), 3:36
