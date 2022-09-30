 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0

1234Final
Civic Memorial00000
Highland28290865
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial0-30-30/0154/51
Highland4-13-0244/8164/21

First Quarter

H: Brode Lewis 24 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Travis Porter run), 8:30

H: Cameron Willis 13 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 5:33

H: Travis Porter 11 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:21

H: Brenden Gelly 15 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:00

Second Quarter

H: Travis Porter 78 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 10:25

H: Dylan Beadle 49 run (Phoenix Lewis run), 8:57

H: Tyson Rakers 30 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:40

H: Wyatt Rinderer 45 interception (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:01

Fourth Quarter

H: Blake Gelly 10 run (Reinacher pass from Jonathan Prott), 8:06

News