Box: Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highland
|28
|29
|0
|8
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|0-3
|0-3
|0/0
|154/51
|Highland
|4-1
|3-0
|244/81
|64/21
First Quarter
H: Brode Lewis 24 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Travis Porter run), 8:30
H: Cameron Willis 13 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 5:33
H: Travis Porter 11 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:21
H: Brenden Gelly 15 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:00
Second Quarter
H: Travis Porter 78 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 10:25
H: Dylan Beadle 49 run (Phoenix Lewis run), 8:57
H: Tyson Rakers 30 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:40
H: Wyatt Rinderer 45 interception (Joey Geromiller kick), 2:01
Fourth Quarter
H: Blake Gelly 10 run (Reinacher pass from Jonathan Prott), 8:06