Box: Hillsboro 45, Poplar Bluff 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|12
|13
|0
|20
|45
|Poplar Bluff
|7
|6
|0
|6
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|8-1
|4-0
|361/40
|97/11
|Poplar Bluff
|5-3
|2-2
|283/31
|225/25
First Quarter
H: Austin Romaine 10 pass from Griffin Ray (kick failed), 5:55
P: Jeridon Young 5 pass from Kannon Carr (Chandler Beaton kick), 2:19
H: Griffin Ray 28 run (run failed), 1:10
Second Quarter
-
Week 9 high school football roundup: Summit posts first unbeaten regular season; Borgia gets first win
-
Kirkwood's defense stuffs Eureka's Emmanuel on the goal line for OT win
-
Missouri district standings
-
Big fourth quarter pushes Jackson past O'Fallon
-
Wayne seals the deal for Parkway West in win over rival Parkway North
H: Austin Romaine 5 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 6:33
P: Nic Brummit 3 pass from Kannon Carr (kick failed), 4:57
H: Austin Romaine 2 run (run failed), 1:26
Fourth Quarter
H: Austin Romaine 1 run (kick failed), 8:55
P: Jacob Baller 19 pass from Kannon Carr (pass failed), 7:23
H: Jaxin Patterson 40 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 5:01
H: Griffin Ray 1 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 1:51
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.