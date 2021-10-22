 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 45, Poplar Bluff 19
1234Final
Hillsboro121302045
Poplar Bluff760619
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro8-14-0361/4097/11
Poplar Bluff5-32-2283/31225/25

First Quarter

H: Austin Romaine 10 pass from Griffin Ray (kick failed), 5:55

P: Jeridon Young 5 pass from Kannon Carr (Chandler Beaton kick), 2:19

H: Griffin Ray 28 run (run failed), 1:10

Second Quarter

H: Austin Romaine 5 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 6:33

P: Nic Brummit 3 pass from Kannon Carr (kick failed), 4:57

H: Austin Romaine 2 run (run failed), 1:26

Fourth Quarter

H: Austin Romaine 1 run (kick failed), 8:55

P: Jacob Baller 19 pass from Kannon Carr (pass failed), 7:23

H: Jaxin Patterson 40 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 5:01

H: Griffin Ray 1 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 1:51

