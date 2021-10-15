Box: Hillsboro 50, Borgia 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|7
|21
|7
|15
|50
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|7-1
|4-0
|316/40
|78/10
|Borgia
|0-6
|0-1
|40/5
|260/32
First Quarter
H: Austin Romaine 4 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 6:07
Second Quarter
H: Jaxin Patterson 51 run (Payton Brown run), 11:29
-
H: Jaxin Patterson 61 run (kick failed), 5:01
H: Austin Romaine 9 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 0:42
Third Quarter
H: Jaxin Patterson 17 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 7:16
Fourth Quarter
H: Cohen Linderer 5 run (Payton Brown run), 10:54
H: Cohen Linderer 5 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 1:35
