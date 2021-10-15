 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 50, Borgia 0
Box: Hillsboro 50, Borgia 0

1234Final
Hillsboro72171550
Borgia00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro7-14-0316/4078/10
Borgia0-60-140/5260/32

First Quarter

H: Austin Romaine 4 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 6:07

Second Quarter

H: Jaxin Patterson 51 run (Payton Brown run), 11:29

H: Jaxin Patterson 61 run (kick failed), 5:01

H: Austin Romaine 9 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 0:42

Third Quarter

H: Jaxin Patterson 17 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 7:16

Fourth Quarter

H: Cohen Linderer 5 run (Payton Brown run), 10:54

H: Cohen Linderer 5 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 1:35

