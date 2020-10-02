 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42
Box: Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42

1234Final
Hillsboro142282064
Windsor (Imperial)62214042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro3-32-1214/36209/35
Windsor (Imperial)2-30-2124/21177/30

First Quarter

H: Austin Romaine 34 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 7:25

W: Derek Williams 34 run (run failed), 4:23

H: Jaxin Patterson 1 run (run failed), 1:37

H: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

W: Conner Begeman 14 pass from Derek Williams (pass failed), 10:38

W: Derek Williams 61 run (Mike Wolcott run), 6:25

H: Griffin Ray 2 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 2:16

H: Gabe King 12 fumble recovery (run failed), 2:07

W: Derek Williams 44 run (Conner Begeman pass from Derek Williams), 0:37

H: Tyler Watson 43 pass from Griffin Ray (Jaxin Patterson run), 0:16

Third Quarter

H: Jaxin Patterson 5 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 7:57

W: Derek Williams 56 run (Conner Begeman pass from Derek Williams), 7:44

W: Chris Butts 29 run (pass failed), 0:51

Fourth Quarter

H: Griffin Ray 11 run (Tyson White pass from Griffin Ray), 8:20

H: Jaxin Patterson 51 run (run failed), 4:41

H: Jaxin Patterson 50 interception (kick failed), 0:01

