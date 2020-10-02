Box: Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|14
|22
|8
|20
|64
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6
|22
|14
|0
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|3-3
|2-1
|214/36
|209/35
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-3
|0-2
|124/21
|177/30
First Quarter
H: Austin Romaine 34 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 7:25
W: Derek Williams 34 run (run failed), 4:23
H: Jaxin Patterson 1 run (run failed), 1:37
H: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
W: Conner Begeman 14 pass from Derek Williams (pass failed), 10:38
W: Derek Williams 61 run (Mike Wolcott run), 6:25
H: Griffin Ray 2 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 2:16
H: Gabe King 12 fumble recovery (run failed), 2:07
W: Derek Williams 44 run (Conner Begeman pass from Derek Williams), 0:37
H: Tyler Watson 43 pass from Griffin Ray (Jaxin Patterson run), 0:16
Third Quarter
H: Jaxin Patterson 5 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 7:57
W: Derek Williams 56 run (Conner Begeman pass from Derek Williams), 7:44
W: Chris Butts 29 run (pass failed), 0:51
Fourth Quarter
H: Griffin Ray 11 run (Tyson White pass from Griffin Ray), 8:20
H: Jaxin Patterson 51 run (run failed), 4:41
H: Jaxin Patterson 50 interception (kick failed), 0:01
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.