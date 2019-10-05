|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|OT2
|OT3
|Final
|Hogan Prep
|0
|0
|8
|6
|6
|6
|8
|34
|Warrenton
|7
|7
|0
|0
|6
|6
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hogan Prep
|3-2
|0-0
|120/24
|150/30
|Warrenton
|1-5
|1-1
|54/11
|215/43
First Quarter
W: Nolan Chmiel 63 run (Brendan Day kick), 10:32
Second Quarter
W: Brett Smith 32 pass from Nolan Chmiel (Brendan Day kick), 7:50
Third Quarter
H: 65 punt return ( run), 1:40
Fourth Quarter
H: 45 pass from (run failed), 6:15
First Overtime
H: 15 run (pass failed), 0:00
W: Dylan Smith 25 pass from Nolan Chmiel (kick failed), 0:00
Second Overtime
W: Dylan Smith 25 pass from Nolan Chmiel (pass failed), 0:00
H: 2 run (run failed), 0:00
H: 1 run ( run), 0:00