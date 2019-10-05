Red October special: Subscribe now
1234OT1OT2OT3Final
Hogan Prep008666834
Warrenton770066026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hogan Prep3-20-0120/24150/30
Warrenton1-51-154/11215/43

First Quarter

W: Nolan Chmiel 63 run (Brendan Day kick), 10:32

Second Quarter

W: Brett Smith 32 pass from Nolan Chmiel (Brendan Day kick), 7:50

Third Quarter

H: 65 punt return ( run), 1:40

Fourth Quarter

H: 45 pass from (run failed), 6:15

First Overtime

H: 15 run (pass failed), 0:00

W: Dylan Smith 25 pass from Nolan Chmiel (kick failed), 0:00

Second Overtime

W: Dylan Smith 25 pass from Nolan Chmiel (pass failed), 0:00

H: 2 run (run failed), 0:00

H: 1 run ( run), 0:00

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.