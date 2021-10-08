 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24
0 comments

Box: Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Troy Buchanan2103024
Holt1477028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan5-22-2338/48151/22
Holt6-04-0255/36104/15

First Quarter

T: Ethan Lollar 20 pass from Brett Smith (Mason Gessert kick), 10:22

H: Colin Bunner 24 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 8:42

T: Charos Sutton 13 run (Mason Gessert kick), 6:16

T: Nick Bova 2 pass from Charos Sutton (Mason Gessert kick), 2:57

H: Jackson Smith 11 run (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 1:39

Second Quarter

H: Jackson Smith 1 run (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 2:09

Third Quarter

T: Mason Gessert 28 FG, 7:12

H: Jackson Smith 15 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 1:31

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis be the spark a struggling Tigers defense needs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News