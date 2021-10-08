Box: Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24

|1
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|21
|0
|3
|0
|24
|Holt
|14
|7
|7
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|5-2
|2-2
|338/48
|151/22
|Holt
|6-0
|4-0
|255/36
|104/15
First Quarter
T: Ethan Lollar 20 pass from Brett Smith (Mason Gessert kick), 10:22
H: Colin Bunner 24 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 8:42
T: Charos Sutton 13 run (Mason Gessert kick), 6:16
T: Nick Bova 2 pass from Charos Sutton (Mason Gessert kick), 2:57
H: Jackson Smith 11 run (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 1:39
Second Quarter
H: Jackson Smith 1 run (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 2:09
Third Quarter
T: Mason Gessert 28 FG, 7:12
H: Jackson Smith 15 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 1:31
