Box: Holt 31, Chaminade 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|7
|7
|6
|11
|31
|Chaminade
|7
|7
|7
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|10-0
|4-0
|444/44
|143/14
|Chaminade
|6-4
|1-2
|389/39
|131/13
First Quarter
H: 2 run ( kick), 6:43
C: Cam Epps 1 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 1:01
Second Quarter
C: Cam Epps 4 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 5:38
-
H: 1 run ( kick), 2:58
Third Quarter
C: Cam Epps 10 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 10:24
H: 3 run (pass failed), 6:20
Fourth Quarter
C: Cam Epps 3 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 11:27
H: 11 run ( pass from ), 1:38
H: 29 FG, 0:01
