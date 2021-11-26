Box: Holt 31, Fort Osage 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Osage
|7
|0
|7
|0
|14
|Holt
|14
|3
|0
|14
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Osage
|11-2
|4-0
|430/33
|201/15
|Holt
|11-0
|4-0
|475/37
|157/12
First Quarter
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 12 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:18
H: Kaden Moore fumble recovery in end zone (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:01
F: Larenzo Fenner 94 kickoff return ( kick), 0:00
-
Second Quarter
H: Brayden Burthardt 18 FG, 0:10
Third Quarter
F: Chisten Penamon 24 pass from Greg Menne ( kick), 9:23
Fourth Quarter
H: Owen Merrell 95 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:46
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 68 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:12
