Box: Holt 31, Fort Osage 14
1234Final
Fort Osage707014
Holt14301431
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Osage11-24-0430/33201/15
Holt11-04-0475/37157/12

First Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 12 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:18

H: Kaden Moore fumble recovery in end zone (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:01

F: Larenzo Fenner 94 kickoff return ( kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

H: Brayden Burthardt 18 FG, 0:10

Third Quarter

F: Chisten Penamon 24 pass from Greg Menne ( kick), 9:23

Fourth Quarter

H: Owen Merrell 95 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:46

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 68 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:12

