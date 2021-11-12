 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Holt 34, Helias 6
0 comments

Box: Holt 34, Helias 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Helias00606
Holt7714634
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Helias9-26-0398/36154/14
Holt9-04-0413/38115/10

First Quarter

Hlt: Jackson Smith 27 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:59

Second Quarter

Hlt: Kyle Wuebbeling 4 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:41

Third Quarter

Hlt: Cooper Brown 1 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:37

Hlt: Kyle Wuebbeling 1 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:37

Hel: Kaden Hampson 10 pass from Drew Miller (kick failed), 1:31

Fourth Quarter

Hlt: Chase Beattie 1 pass from Cooper Brown (kick failed), 5:22

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the court and the field: Meet the STL high school sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News