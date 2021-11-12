Box: Holt 34, Helias 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Helias
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Holt
|7
|7
|14
|6
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Helias
|9-2
|6-0
|398/36
|154/14
|Holt
|9-0
|4-0
|413/38
|115/10
First Quarter
Hlt: Jackson Smith 27 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:59
Second Quarter
Hlt: Kyle Wuebbeling 4 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:41
Third Quarter
Hlt: Cooper Brown 1 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:37
Hlt: Kyle Wuebbeling 1 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:37
Hel: Kaden Hampson 10 pass from Drew Miller (kick failed), 1:31
Fourth Quarter
Hlt: Chase Beattie 1 pass from Cooper Brown (kick failed), 5:22
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.